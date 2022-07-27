DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 12,219 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after acquiring an additional 627,634 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

