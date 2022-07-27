DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

