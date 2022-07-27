DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2,178.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Trading Down 2.4 %

YY opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JOYY Announces Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.