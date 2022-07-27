DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

