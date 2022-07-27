DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Investors Title worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 41.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Investors Title Trading Down 1.3 %

Investors Title stock opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $137.07 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Investors Title Profile

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.