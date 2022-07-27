DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.55 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

