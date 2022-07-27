DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of KOF opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

