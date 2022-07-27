DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,642.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,029 shares of company stock valued at $76,088,105. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Stock Down 2.9 %

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

