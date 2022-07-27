DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

