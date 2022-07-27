DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $216.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average is $253.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

