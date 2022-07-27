DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $375,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.2 %

PFGC opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.