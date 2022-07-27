DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $395,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

