DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,809 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

