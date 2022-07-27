DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $276,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

