DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

