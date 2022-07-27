DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.