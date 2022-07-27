DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 271,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 198.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 129,468 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.9 %

BRX opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

