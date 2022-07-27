DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 869.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

