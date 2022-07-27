DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

