DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,480 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,541,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,540,000 after acquiring an additional 281,075 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,831.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:PREF opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

