DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 126.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Insider Activity

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,056.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

