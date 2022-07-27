DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 211.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $123.60.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

