DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.