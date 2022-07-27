DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

