DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

CBSH stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

