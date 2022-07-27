DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $109.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.