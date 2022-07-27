DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,278 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

