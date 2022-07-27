DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FALN stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

