DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 291 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.23% of C&F Financial worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.48. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

