DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 44 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,418.75.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,360.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,219.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,605.87. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 536.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

