DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $476,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUSB opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.