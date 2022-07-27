DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,204 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.