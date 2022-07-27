DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 684 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,617,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,741,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,782,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,342,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $252.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $227.97 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

