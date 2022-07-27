DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 839 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,277,000 after acquiring an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,614,000 after acquiring an additional 119,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

