DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,173,000 after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

