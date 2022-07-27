DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

