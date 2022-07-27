DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,692,000 after acquiring an additional 183,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,794,000 after acquiring an additional 173,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

