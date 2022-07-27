DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64.

