DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 313,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 194,439 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FFC opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

