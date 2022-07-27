DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.17% of Virginia National Bankshares worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,885,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VABK opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Virginia National Bankshares ( OTCMKTS:VABK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Virginia National Bankshares Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

