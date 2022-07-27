DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Trading 1.8% Higher

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.88 ($0.19). 242,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 617,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of £34.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.12.

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

