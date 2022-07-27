Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DFY. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.72.

Shares of DFY opened at C$34.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.00 and a 52 week high of C$35.86.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

