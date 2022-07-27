Delta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.82.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.