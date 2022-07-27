DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DRH stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

