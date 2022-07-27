DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $84.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

DD opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

