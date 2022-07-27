e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.78-$0.81 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.78-0.81 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,233.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,865.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

