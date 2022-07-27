Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

EGLE opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $708.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.83%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $12,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 146,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $7,574,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.