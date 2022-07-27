Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXP. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

