Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Stephens

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.00.

NYSE EXP opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $249,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

