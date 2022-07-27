East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.89 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
