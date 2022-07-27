East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.